Head coach Pete Carroll said after Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Giants that Smith has a high-ankle sprain, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Smith exited in the second half due to an ankle injury, which has since been determined to be a high-ankle sprain. Such injuries typically recover multiple weeks to recover from, so Smith's unlikely to be available for the regular-season finale against the Chiefs. Kenny Pickett would be in line to start in Week 18 if Smith's unavailable. The Raiders would secure the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft with a loss to Kansas City.