Smith (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Giants.

Smith was initially listed as questionable after injuring his ankle early in the fourth quarter, but he's now been ruled out with under two minutes remaining in Sunday's contest, and Las Vegas down 34-10. If Smith's ankle injury impacts his availability for the Raiders' regular-season finale against Kansas City in Week 18, Kenny Pickett will stand to close out the team's 2025 campaign under center.