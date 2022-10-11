Jacobs rushed the ball 21 times for 154 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 30-29 loss to the Chiefs. He also recorded five receptions on five targets for 39 yards.

Jacobs posted a career-high in rushing yards for the second consecutive week, highlighted by lengthy gains of 37 and 21 yards. He also found the end zone for the third time this season, all of which have come in his last two games. While that production was encouraging enough, Jacobs tallied five receptions for the third consecutive matchup to showcase his ability as both a pass catcher and rusher. He's the clear workhorse back in Las Vegas and is showing the ability to deliver high-end production with his opportunity.