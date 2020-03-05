Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Ready for more receiving work?

General manager Mike Mayock said the Raiders expect Jacobs (shoulder) to increase his contributions in the passing game during his second pro season.

Receiving skill was one of the selling points for Jacobs coming out of Alabama, but he was limited to 20 catches for 166 yards as a rookie, while Jalen Richard took most of the snaps on obvious passing downs en route to 36 receptions for 323 yards. Despite the promising comments from Mayock, it's worth noting that the Raiders gave Richard a two-year, $7 million contract in February. That doesn't mean Jacobs won't see more targets in his second pro season, but it does suggest the team still plans for Richard to have a significant role. There hasn't been any report of Jacobs needing surgery on an injured shoulder after he missed three of the final four games in 2019. His rookie campaign was thoroughly impressive from a rushing standpoint, with 242 carries going for 1,150 yards (4.8 average) and seven touchdowns. Only Nick Chubb and Derrick Henry averaged more rushing yards per game, and Jacobs also finished in the top 10 for both yards after contact per attempt (2.8) and attempts per broken tackle (9.3).