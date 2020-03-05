Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Ready for more receiving work?
General manager Mike Mayock said the Raiders expect Jacobs (shoulder) to increase his contributions in the passing game during his second pro season.
Receiving skill was one of the selling points for Jacobs coming out of Alabama, but he was limited to 20 catches for 166 yards as a rookie, while Jalen Richard took most of the snaps on obvious passing downs en route to 36 receptions for 323 yards. Despite the promising comments from Mayock, it's worth noting that the Raiders gave Richard a two-year, $7 million contract in February. That doesn't mean Jacobs won't see more targets in his second pro season, but it does suggest the team still plans for Richard to have a significant role. There hasn't been any report of Jacobs needing surgery on an injured shoulder after he missed three of the final four games in 2019. His rookie campaign was thoroughly impressive from a rushing standpoint, with 242 carries going for 1,150 yards (4.8 average) and seven touchdowns. Only Nick Chubb and Derrick Henry averaged more rushing yards per game, and Jacobs also finished in the top 10 for both yards after contact per attempt (2.8) and attempts per broken tackle (9.3).
More News
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Ruled out for season finale•
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Listed as doubtful this week•
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Absent Friday, likely to sit Sunday•
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Absent at practice after procedure•
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Discomfort in leg addressed•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
XFL Week 5 positional tiers, ranks
Ben Gretch breaks down what we know through four weeks of XFL play, ranking each position into...
-
Jordan Love Prospect Profile
Two years of very different quarterback play at Utah State is leading to mixed takes on Jordan...
-
Dynasty rankings, rookies, and more
Looking for all of the Dynasty Fantasy Football and 2020 NFL Draft content currently at CBS...
-
Laviska Shenault prospect profile
At 6-1, 227 pounds, Laviska Shenault is a physical receiver with an impressive production record.
-
3/3 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew goes to the wishing well, choosing the ideal landing spots for the top available...
-
3/2 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy impact of Philip Rivers going to IND, our thoughts on A.J. Green with a rookie...