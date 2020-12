Jacobs (ankle), who is listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday against the Colts, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The second-year tailback received the questionable tag after practicing in a limited capacity Thursday and Friday, and he's on track to suit up Sunday. Jacobs sat out last week's win over the Jets after he sustained the ankle sprain Week 12, but it appears his absence will be limited to a single game.