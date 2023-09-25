Jacobs rushed 17 times for 62 yards and caught three of five targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 23-18 loss to Pittsburgh.

Jacobs' early struggles continue with his third inefficient, scoreless outing in three weeks to begin the 2023 campaign. The 25-year-old still maintained his every-down role, commanding 100 percent of Las Vegas' running back carries Sunday. Jacobs got off to a similarly sluggish start in 2022, averaging just 83.7 total yards with no scores in three games before going off for 175 yards and two touchdowns in Week 4. That's not to say he will suddenly turn things around against the Chargers next Sunday, rather a reminder for fantasy managers to remain patient early in the season. That said, if there was ever an ideal opponent to get right against, it would likely be this iteration of the Chargers' defense that has allowed 450.7 yards per game this year.