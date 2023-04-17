Jacobs isn't slated to participate in the initial phase of the Raiders' offseason voluntary workouts,Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Given that Jacobs has yet to sign his franchise tag tender with Las Vegas, it's no surprise that the running back won't participate in the opening of the team's offseason program. The two sides have until July 17 to come to terms on a new deal, but if that doesn't occur, Jacobs would be in line to earn a fully guaranteed $10.06 million in 2023. Jacobs, who the Raiders selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, is coming off a career-best 2022 season in which he led the league with 1,653 rushing yards. Assuming the 25-year-old eventually either gets an extension or signs his franchise tag tender, Jacobs will once be on track to remain the clear-cut top option in a backfield that currently also includes Ameer Abdullah, Zamir White, Brandon Bolden and Brittain Brown.