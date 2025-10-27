Raiders' Lonnie Johnson : Back at practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (leg) was designated to return from injured reserve Monday.
Johnson was back at practice to open the week, launching a 21-day window for the team to activate him from IR. If he is ultimately unable to be activated in that time frame, the safety will remain sidelined for the rest of the year.
More News
-
Raiders' Lonnie Johnson : Aiming for Week 9 return•
-
Raiders' Lonnie Johnson : Starting season on IR•
-
Raiders' Lonnie Johnson : Suffers serious leg injury•
-
Raiders' Lonnie Johnson : Finds new home in Las Vegas•
-
Panthers' Lonnie Johnson : Won't play Sunday•
-
Panthers' Lonnie Johnson : Questionable to return Sunday•