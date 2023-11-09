Crosby was a limited participant during practice Wednesday due to a knee injury.

Crosby played every defensive snap en route to tallying a season-high three sacks during Sunday's win against the Giants. But, it appears he picked up a knee injury coming out of the contest. While the nature and severity of this issue are still unclear, Crosby's ability to play every snap Sunday likely indicates that it isn't a significant issue. He'll have two more practices to increase his activity ahead of this coming Sunday's matchup with the Jets.