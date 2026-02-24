Raiders' Maxx Crosby: Expected back by GM
GM John Spytek said Tuesday that he expects Crosby (knee) to play for the Raiders in 2026, Ryan McFadden of ESPN reports.
Crosby, who continues to rehab from a knee procedure, has been the subject of trade speculation of late, but at this stage Spytek -- who indicates that he's had great conversations this offseason with Crosby -- believes that the star defensive end will remain with the Raiders, which aligns with new head coach Klint Kubiak's desire for Crosby to remain a franchise pillar. On that subject, Spytek said Tuesday, "Maxx is an elite player, and I've been very upfront from the start when I got here that we're in the business of having really good players on the team, and we need a lot more of them." That said, Spytek fell short of saying that the 28-year-old is untradeable, acknowledging that in general the team is always open listening to trade offers. "I learned a long time ago, always listen," Spytek noted. "I'm always listening."
