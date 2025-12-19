Corum rushed 14 times for 48 yards and a touchdown and brought in one of two targets for 13 yards in the Rams' 38-37 overtime loss to the Seahawks on Thursday night.

Corum still logged nine fewer carries than backfield mate Kyren Williams, but he was the only one of the two to get into the end zone. Corum scored his sixth touchdown of the season on a one-yard run in the third quarter directly following an interception of Sam Darnold, and the second-year back logged a career-high carry total. Corum has now recorded double-digit rush attempts in three straight games and has scored five times over the last four contests, giving him plenty of standalone value going into a Week 17 road matchup against the Falcons on Monday night, Dec. 29.