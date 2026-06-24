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Rams' Blake Corum: Primed for key role again

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Corum remains positioned atop the running back depth chart alongside starter Kyren Williams following the Rams' offseason program, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports.

Corum, a 2024 third-round pick, did little as a rookie but carved out a notable role in 2025. While suiting up for all 17 regular-season games last year, Corum rushed 145 times for 746 yards and six touchdowns. He remained a limited contributor as a receiver, however, totaling just eight catches for 36 yards. Corum is arguably the most explosive runner in Los Angeles' backfield, but Williams remains entrenched as the lead option due to his three-down skill set. Even in a complementary role, Corum projects to remain productive and would carry significant upside if an opportunity for a larger workload emerged.

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