Rams' Blake Corum: Primed for key role again

Corum remains positioned atop the running back depth chart alongside starter Kyren Williams following the Rams' offseason program, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports.

Corum, a 2024 third-round pick, did little as a rookie but carved out a notable role in 2025. While suiting up for all 17 regular-season games last year, Corum rushed 145 times for 746 yards and six touchdowns. He remained a limited contributor as a receiver, however, totaling just eight catches for 36 yards. Corum is arguably the most explosive runner in Los Angeles' backfield, but Williams remains entrenched as the lead option due to his three-down skill set. Even in a complementary role, Corum projects to remain productive and would carry significant upside if an opportunity for a larger workload emerged.