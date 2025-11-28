Young (knee) won't practice Friday but is expected to play in Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Despite Young downgrading from a limited practice session Thursday to a DNP on Friday, he's expected to suit up for the Week 13 contest. The third-year pro from Tennessee has appeared in all 11 of the Rams' games this season, recording 53 total tackles, including 9.0 sacks, and one forced fumble. If active as expected, Young will likely start opposite Jared Verse to form Los Angeles' top edge-rush duo.