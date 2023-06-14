The Ram have converted $13.92 million of Kupp's salary into a signing bonus, which frees up $10.44 million against the team's salary cap in 2023, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Previously, the Rams had just $1.3 million in cap space, but the move gives the team some flexibility to potentially add some free agent depth, as well as sign its 2023 draftees. Kupp, who is bouncing back from a tightrope procedure to address the ankle injury he sustained in Week 10 last season, continues to progress and was able to participate in jog-through installations and individual drills during Tuesday's minicamp practice, per Jourdan Rodrigue of the Athletic. Though he was limited to nine games last season, Kupp still led the Rams with 812 receiving yards on 75 catches, to go along with seven total TDs.