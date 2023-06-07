Kupp (ankle) was present Tuesday at OTAs and said he's "feeling really good" while he continues to rehab, Paolo Uggetti of ESPN.com reports.

Kupp, who underwent season-ending ankle surgery last November, wasn't present for the start of the Rams' OTAs while he and his wife awaited the birth of their third child. He made his first offseason appearance at the team's facilities Tuesday, but he worked off to the side with trainers and didn't participate in any team or individual drills. He refrained from giving a timeline for his return to full-speed drills, saying he'll leave that decision up to the team's medical staff. Kupp's absence during offseason workouts has allowed Tutu Atwell, Puka Nacua, Van Jefferson and Austin Trammell to garner increased reps and opportunities.