Henderson (illness) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Henderson was sick earlier in the week, missing practice Wednesday and returning as a limited participant Thursday. He then closed out the week with a full practice, setting him up to lead the Rams backfield against a tough 49ers defense this Sunday. With Cam Akers (personal) held out again and facing an uncertain future, the Rams figure rely on Henderson as their starter and Malcolm Brown as the No. 2 back. There has been talk of the team trading away Akers and seeking a replacement, but that won't interfere with Henderson's Week 8 workload.