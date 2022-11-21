Coach Sean McVay said Monday that Henderson "felt a little something in his knee" before Sunday's loss at New Orleans, which limited him to two carries and four offensive snaps, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Henderson started Sunday and handled the first two carries of the game, but he received no touches thereafter as rookie Kyren Williams and Cam Akers got the rest of the Rams' running back reps. Overall, Williams logged 35 of 64 plays on offense en route to eight touches for 44 yards from scrimmage, while Akers notched 25 snaps and 14 carries for 61 yards. With an injury confirmed for Henderson, his status will be monitored this week to get a sense of his availability for Sunday's contest at Kansas City.