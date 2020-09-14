Henderson rushed three times for six yards and played only five offensive snaps during Sunday's 20-17 win over Dallas.

After missing a lot of time during training camp with a hamstring injury, it wasn't surprising to see Henderson watch most of Sunday's game from the sidelines. Furthermore, it's tough to positively spin his fantasy outlook for the immediate future. Rookie running back Cam Akers got the start, and veteran Malcolm Brown scored two touchdowns and accumulated 110 yards from scrimmage during the Week 1 win. Still, Akers didn't impress (2.8 yards per carry), and Henderson should see his playing time increase over the coming weeks. In particular, the sophomore could become a trusted contributor in the passing attack and potentially raise his value in PPR settings.