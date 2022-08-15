Coach Sean McVay acknowledged Monday that he doesn't have a timeline for when Henderson (soft tissue injury) can return to practice, noting "it could be anywhere between two days, one day, a week," Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

The same applies to fellow RB Cam Akers, but given McVay's initial estimate, it sounds like neither player's issue is viewed as long term, with the Rams simply preferring to play it safe at this stage of the preseason. As long as Akers and/or Henderson are sidelined, added practice reps will be available for Kyren Williams and Jake Funk.