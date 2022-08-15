Henderson is dealing with a "soft tissue" injury and is slated to miss some practice time, according to coach Sean McVay, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

The same goes for Cam Akers, with McVay noting that neither of the Rams' top two RBs will practice until they can work at "full speed" in team drills. In the meantime, Kyren Williams and Jake Funk are in line to see added practice reps, as they did Monday, per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.