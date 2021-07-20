Henderson (undisclosed) is set for a larger role after teammate Cam Akers suffered a torn Achilles on Monday, though the Rams could also make a move to add backfield help, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Akers and Henderson both had their moments last season, but it was the former who finished strong while second-year back Henderson ended his season on injured reserve with a high-ankle sprain, the same injury that brought his rookie campaign to an early end (albeit to the other leg). There was no report of surgery after the more recent injury, though Henderson did miss part of June minicamp with an undisclosed issue. The 2019 third-round pick now enters his third pro season with a huge opportunity, heading a backfield where the other players are either seventh-round picks (Raymond Calais, Jake Funk) or undrafted free agents (Xavier Jones, Otis Anderson). Of course, the Rams will also look into external options to upgrade their backfield, considering Henderson's durability is a question mark even if they believe in his talent. Akers, meanwhile, will focus on returning to health for 2022.