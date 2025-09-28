Adams (hamstring) is active for Sunday's Week 4 game against the Colts, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran wideout was able to get in a limited practice Friday after sitting out the first two sessions of the week, and Adams has now validated head coach Sean McVay's optimism that he'd be able to suit up and fill his usual No. 2 role against Indianapolis. Adams has thus far proven an ideal complementary fit in the Rams' air attack alongside No. 1 receiver Puka Nacua, posting a 13-213-2 line on 29 targets through his first three contests.