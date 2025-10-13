Adams recorded four receptions on nine targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 17-3 win over the Ravens.

Adams served as the Rams' top pass-catcher for most of the game, with Puka Nacua (ankle) briefly sidelined and then playing at less than full strength for most of the game. Adams led the team with nine targets, but he converted that into his lowest yardage total of the season. Touchdowns have masked his underwhelming stat lines through the first seven games of the season, but Adams has now been held under 60 receiving yards in four of six contests.