Robinson (hand) was a full practice participant Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Robinson suffered a hand injury in the fourth quarter of this past Sunday's win at New Orleans and didn't return. After he opened Week 14 prep with a limited practice Wednesday, he got back to full participation one day later, setting him up to continue to serve as the Rams' No. 3 WR behind Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. In 12 appearances this season, Robinson has gathered in 28 of 53 targets for 433 yards and a team-leading seven touchdowns.
More News
-
Rams' Demarcus Robinson: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Rams' Demarcus Robinson: Sustains hand injury in Week 13•
-
Rams' Demarcus Robinson: Will play this week•
-
Rams' Demarcus Robinson: Status for Week 13 uncertain•
-
Rams' Demarcus Robinson: Arrested Monday after traffic stop•
-
Rams' Demarcus Robinson: Hits pay dirt Sunday•