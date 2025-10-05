Verse registered six tackles (four solo) during the Rams' 26-23 overtime loss to the 49ers.

Verse played a season-high 74 defensive snaps Thursday, though he wasn't able to extend his sack streak to three games. He's logged at least five tackles in each of his last three games, and the 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year has 22 tackles (14 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and two forced fumbles through the first five games of the regular season.