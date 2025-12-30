Rams' Jaylen McCollough: Back in action
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCollough (hip) has returned to action Monday against Atlanta, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.
McCollough was briefly sidelined with a hip issue, but he has now made his way to the field. The second-year pro will continue to play a depth role in the secondary with Los Angeles.
More News
-
Rams' Jaylen McCollough: Dealing with hip injury•
-
Rams' Jaylen McCollough: Appears to be past illness•
-
Rams' Jaylen McCollough: Set to play Week 15•
-
Rams' Jaylen McCollough: Questionable to play Sunday•
-
Rams' Jaylen McCollough: Promising rookie season•
-
Rams' Jaylen McCollough: Leads team in tackles•