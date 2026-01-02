Rams' Jaylen McCollough: Logs limited practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCollough (hip) was a limited participant at practice Thursday, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.
McCollough followed up his limited tag from Wednesday's walkthrough with an official limited practice Thursday. The safety is nursing a hip injury that he suffered in Monday night's loss to the Falcons, and he'll have one more chance to be a full participant at practice before Sunday's matchup with the Cardinals.
