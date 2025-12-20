Head coach Sean McVay said Friday that Dotson is nursing a sprained left ankle and is doubtful to play in Week 17 against the Falcons on Monday, Dec. 29, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Dotson was carted off the field during the first quarter of the Rams' overtime loss to the Seahawks on Thursday. He was diagnosed with an ankle sprain after undergoing further tests, and even with the extra time to recover, it appears the sixth-year offensive lineman will miss at least one game. Justin Dedich is a candidate to start at right guard against Atlanta if Dotson is indeed ruled out for Week 17.