Mumpfield secured two of five targets for 10 yards during Monday's 27-24 loss to the Falcons.

For the second straight week, Mumpfield brought in less than half of his targets from Matthew Stafford, including an overthrown pass in the second quarter that Jessie Bates intercepted and returned 34 yards for a touchdown. Mumpfield has gotten an extended look in the last six weeks, with at least 20 snaps played on offense during each contest, but an 8-80-0 receiving line on 17 targets over that span doesn't inspire much confidence for fantasy purposes. Week 18 against the Cardinals still has meaning for the Rams in terms of playoff seeding, but even with Davante Adams (hamstring) still recovering from injury, Mumpfield's production seems unlikely to deviate much from his recent trends.