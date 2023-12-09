Crosby was elevated from the practice squad Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Presumably, the Rams wouldn't elevate Crosby unless they planned for him to kick Sunday, but the team hasn't officially announced who the starting kicker will be as of now. Saturday's designation is a complete 180 from the comments made by head coach Sean McVay on Friday, when he seemed to give some confidence Lucas Havrisik would get another opportunity Sunday in what's expected to be dreary conditions. Fantasy managers will likely get more information prior to the team's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.