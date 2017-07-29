Alexander (hip) opened training camp on the non-football injury list, but head coach Sean McVay noted the strong safety should still be able to practice, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Alexander started all 14 games he played last season and recorded 50 tackles -- 38 solo -- and two interceptions. He's not a go-to fantasy asset in most settings, but he's carved out a key role in the Los Angeles secondary. McVay's comments suggest the strong safety should be healthy for the beginning of the regular season.