Coach Sean McVay said Monday that Nacua suffered a shoulder injury during Sunday's win against the Seahawks, and the severity of the issue isn't known, Greg Beacham of the Associated Press reports.

McVay termed fellow wide receiver Cooper Kupp "day-to-day" due to the low right-ankle sprain that he sustained Sunday, per Beachum. To make matters worse for the Rams' passing game, Nacua also is tending to a health concern in the wake of the contest. He's been able to play through injuries to his oblique and knee this season and still produce on game day, as evidenced by his 69-897-3 line on 103 targets in 10 contests to begin his career. No matter, the statuses of Nacua and Kupp will need to be monitored as the week goes on to get a sense of their odds to suit up this coming Sunday at Arizona.