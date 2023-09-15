Coach Sean McVay said Friday that he expects Nacua (oblique) to play in Sunday's game against San Francisco, with the wideout returning to a limited practice Friday and likely listed as questionable on the final injury report, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

It's possible the outlook changes Friday afternoon after Nacua actually practices. His 10-catch performance last Sunday in Seattle was one of the biggest stories (and surprises) of Week 1, and he made it through the game healthy but was then a mid-week addition to the injury report this Thursday (listed as a non-participant). In the event McVay is wrong and Nacua doesn't end up playing, Ben Skowronek would be the favorite to join Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell in three-wide sets.