Head coach Sean McVay said that Nacua is scheduled to have a scan on the rib injury he sustained in Sunday's 34-10 win over the Saints, but the Rams remain "optimistic" that the wideout won't miss any time, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

McVay's comments essentially echo what he said following Sunday's win, when he suggested that Nacua could have returned to the contest after exiting in the third quarter but ultimately remained on the sideline for the rest of the game while the Rams were sitting on a comfortable lead. Nacua's scan appears to be precautionary in nature, though even if the results reveal nothing concerning, the star receiver's practice participation could still be affected leading up to next Sunday's game at San Francisco.