Nacua (hip) is listed as inactive Monday against the Giants, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Nacua didn't practice Friday or Saturday due to what officially was listed as a hip issue on the Rams' injury report, but head coach Sean McVay termed the concern "soreness in his groin" Saturday that wasn't related to the psoas discomfort that he dealt with during training camp. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Sunday morning that Nacua would be a "pre-game decision" before relaying Monday that the wide receiver was "trending the wrong way" to play. Now that Nacua's inactive status is confirmed -- along with Jordan Whittington's (quadriceps) -- Davante Adams will be the team's featured WR in Week 2, with Konata Mumpfield, Xavier Smith and Tutu Atwell also on hand for reps. Nacua's next chance for game action is this coming Sunday at Denver.