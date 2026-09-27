Nacua (hip) is inactive for Sunday's game in Denver, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Nacua has been listed as a non-participant on each of the Rams' last five injury reports as he deals with a hip injury that head coach Sean McVay has termed "soreness in his groin" that's unrelated to the psoas discomfort that he dealt with in training camp. McVay told Barshop on Friday that if Nacua doesn't suit up Sunday, he likely will be back in action Week 4 at Philadelphia. While Nacua misses a second consecutive contest, fellow WR Davante Adams again will have unfettered access to targets from QB Matthew Stafford, with Jordan Whittington, Konata Mumpfield and Xavier Smith the others available at the position.