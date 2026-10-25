Nacua (calf) is active for Sunday's game at Las Vegas, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Nacua's addition to the practice report Thursday due to a calf issue was more cause for concern for a roster riddled with injuries. While Nacua didn't practice Friday and was listed as questionable for Week 7, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Sunday morning that Rams are optimistic about Nacua's ability to play, and that now has been confirmed. Nacua could have his workload capped somewhat, but he'll be needed to power an air attack without Davante Adams (hamstring) for at least the next four contests. In his four appearances this season, Nacua has put together a 37-417-1 line on 52 targets.