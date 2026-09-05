Nacua (groin), per head coach Sean McVay, is "making good progress" in his recovery, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Nacua worked with trainers on the side at practice throughout the week, but McVay indicated things are moving in the right direction for Nacua and that he has been "hitting some high speed yards at a really good clip." Nacua's status for Thursday's season opener against the 49ers remains up in the air, but a better estimate at his availability will presumably be able to be made when the Rams release their first official injury report in advance of Week 1.