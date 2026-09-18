Nacua didn't take part in the media-access portion of Friday's practice, Benjamin Royer of The Orange County Register reports.

Nacua dealt with psoas soreness for a good portion of training camp but avoided the Rams' Week 1 injury report entirely before suiting up and looking like his normal self against the 49ers in Melbourne, Australia, corralling five of nine targets for 74 yards. The reason for Friday's potential absence likely won't be know until the team posts its second practice report of the week.