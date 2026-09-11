Nacua brought in five of nine targets for 74 yards during the Rams' 27-7 Week 1 loss to the 49ers in Melbourne, Australia.

Nacua was in the familiar position of leading the Rams in receptions, receiving yards and targets, but in a game where Los Angeles' offense surprisingly sputtered and Matthew Stafford threw for only 155 yards, those figures were still below the star wide receiver's lofty standards. Nacua's role as Stafford's unquestioned top target remains locked in, and despite the lackluster season-opening team performance, the fourth-year receiver should have plenty of opportunity to bounce back in a Week 2 home matchup against the Giants on Monday night, Sept. 21.