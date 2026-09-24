Nacua, who was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report, doesn't appear to be making much progress in his recovery from a groin injury and could be trending toward a second consecutive absence Sunday against the Broncos, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Rams are taking a cautious approach with the star wide receiver, whom head coach Sean McVay noted Wednesday isn't dealing with a hernia and isn't facing a long-term absence, per Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com. Nacua's participation level will bear monitoring when the Rams hold practice Thursday, but at this point in the week, the wideout may be trending toward sitting out that session, as well as the Rams' next game Sunday. While Nacua was sidelined for the Rams' 28-6 win over the Giants on Monday, Davante Adams moved into the No. 1 wideout role and stepped up with 195 receiving yards and two touchdowns.