The Giants are in line to sign Bullock to their practice squad Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Giants worked out a number of veteran kickers Thursday and ultimately settled on bringing Bullock on board. Though Bullock will stick on the practice squad for now, he could be a candidate to get elevated to the 53-man roster for Sunday's game against the Raiders. Graham Gano is the Giants' lone kicker on the roster at the moment, but he's been contending with a knee injury on his plant leg and is coming off a rough showing in the team's 13-10 overtime loss to the Jets in Week 8 in which he missed field-goal attempts from 35 and 47 yards out. If Gano isn't deemed healthy enough to kick this weekend, Bullock would be his obvious replacement.