Stephens participated in Baltimore's mandatory minicamp this week, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Stephens sat out the team's wild-card loss to the Bengals due to an illness but is now back in action. The 25-year-old began the transition from cornerback to safety earlier in the offseason after logging 37 tackles (31 solo) in 15 games during the previous campaign. The 2021 third-round pick will likely backup Marcus Williams and Kyle Hamilton as well as seeing time on special teams for the upcoming season.