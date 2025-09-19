Offensive coordinator Todd Monken indicated Friday that he foresees Hopkins getting more snaps as the season progresses, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

"With every day, his packages (on offense) are going to continue to grow," Monken said of Hopkins, who logged a 35 percent snap share in Week 1 and an 18 percent share in Week 2. Despite the modest playing time, Hopkins caught both of his targets and scored in both contests. While Zay Flowers should continue to see steady volume and Rashod Bateman maintains a key role, any uptick in terms of workload would help make Hopkins less TD-dependent, while working in a WR corps that also includes Tylan Wallace and Devontez Walker. For now, however, Hopkins profiles as a hit-or-miss fantasy lineup option ahead of Monday night's game against the Lions.