Houston-Carson has signed a contract with the Ravens.
Carson spent his first seven seasons with the Bears. He is coming off a 2022 campaign where he played all 17 games (six starts) and recorded 45 tackles (26 solo), one interception and one forced fumble in the process. The veteran will now compete for the opportunity to provide depth in the Ravens' secondary.
