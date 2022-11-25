Robinson (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
After sitting out practice Thursday, Robinson logged a full session Friday, which has him trending in the right direction ahead of this weekend's contest. That said, the wideout's injury designation makes his status worth confirming in advance of Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Along with Robinson, fellow pass catchers Isaiah Likely (ankle) and Devin Duvernay (hamstring) were also added to the injury report and are listed as questionable after practicing on a limited basis Friday. Robinson is coming off his best game of the season in the Ravens' win over the Panthers last Sunday, when he recorded nine receptions for 128 yards.
