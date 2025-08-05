Ravens' Derrick Henry: Not playing Thursday
Henry and other key starters won't play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Colts, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Henry didn't play at all last preseason and probably won't make an appearance this year. He's stayed healthy through the offseason program and the first two weeks of training camp, after signing a two-year, $30 million extension in May.
