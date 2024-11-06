Johnson failed to record a single target in Sunday's 41-10 win over the Broncos.

Johnson was a complete non-factor in his first game with the Ravens, as the veteran wideout played just 17 of Baltimore's 57 offensive snaps in the contest. His lack of involvement wasn't a huge surprise, as head coach John Harbaugh stated that Johnson would have a light role in his first game with the Ravens. Going forward, the 28-year-old should become a key contributor in Baltimore's passing attack once he becomes more acclimated to the playbook. One would expect his role to increase to some degree in Week 10 when the Ravens host the Bengals in a divisional matchup.