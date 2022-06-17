Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Edwards (knee) and fellow running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) both have "a chance" to be ready for the start of training camp, Sarah Ellison of the Ravens' official site reports.

Harbaugh said both backs are on track with rehabbing ACL tears, making him "hopeful" they'll be available Week 1. It's actually Edwards who has the better chance to meet that goal, despite suffering his injury two weeks later, as Dobbins' ACL tear was accompanied by LCL damage. If neither is ready for the start of camp, Mike Davis could get work with the first-team offense.