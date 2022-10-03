Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Edwards (knee) could return to practice ahead of Week 5, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Edwards started the campaign on the PUP list and was forced to miss the first four games of the season. However, he appears to have made good progress during his rehab and could return to practice as soon as Wednesday. J.K. Dobbins has played in each of the past two games, but he continues to be brought along slowly following his devastating lower-body injury. Justice Hill (hamstring) and Mike Davis have operated behind Dobbins, but Hill is expected to miss some time after suffering an injury in Week 4, so Edwards potential return would be perfect timing and could help fortify Baltimore's running back depth.